Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe Damijo, has continued to be in high spirits ahead of his 60th birthday and he has revealed why in a recent interview

While speaking with Chude Jideonwo the popular film star revealed that none of his parents had lived to be 60

Explaining further, RMD said that his life was just about to get started at 60 because there had been a spectre of death around his life in the past

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Much loved Nigerian movie star, Richard Mofe Damijo, would clock 60 on July 6, and he has continued to be in high spirits about it.

In a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo, the veteran actor explained that he was happy about his upcoming birthday because none of his parents had lived to become 60.

According to him, his mother died at 59 while his father passed on at 57/58. Explaining further, RMD said his life was just about to get started at 60.

RMD says his parents never lived to be 60. Photo: @mofedamijo

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

The movie star also said there had been a spectre of death around his life in the past year and turning 59 was a big deal for him.

In his words:

“There’s been a specter of death around my life, that’s what I’ve been dealing with last year till this year. When I turned 59, it was a big deal for me, big deal for me! My mom died at 59, my father died at 57/58.”

Also during the interview, the actor disclosed that he had wondered if he could break the chain and give himself a fighting chance to change the cycle.

He said:

“Both my parents were diabetic and hypertensive, I don’t want to be that. I don’t want to be diabetic and hypertensive, I want to be healthier. Atleast give myself a fighting chance to change that whole cycle. Yes I’m a Christian now, so I’ve broken that yoke but I have to also help myself.”

See the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nigerians react to RMD's touching revelation

Internet users reacted to the actor’s touching disclosure in different ways. Read what they had to say below:

Dakoreea:

"By the anointing we shall break the yoke! Hallelujah I thank God for your life Mr Castle, my Big Bros ❤️."

Bastims:

"Happy 60th birthday Sir, I will also greet you at 70th, 80th and 90th...congratulations Sir."

Traqman:

"The blood of the new covenant has cancelled out every ancestral curse and yoke in Jesus name. Amen ."

Lekan.afolabi:

" This is so emotional. God. Yet so so so uplifting."

Official_marita:

"Awwwww this is so interesting to listen to. Happy many more years ahead sir."

So touching.

RMD shares 'bad boy' photos ahead of 60th birthday

Richard Mofe Damijo aka RMD is no doubt living up to his role as the industry’s designated zaddy as he continues to wow fans with his social media posts.

The top actor who will clock 60 on July 6, 2021, as continued to prepare his fans ahead of the big day by whetting their appetites with lovely photos online.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, RMD shares a new set of good looking photos of himself where he gave off ‘bad boy’ vibes.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit.ng