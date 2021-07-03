Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, has continued to defy age with his looks especially ahead of his birthday

The movie star who will clock 60 on July 6 recently wowed his fans on social media with good-looking photos of himself

RMD asked his fans if they were ready for his big day as he shared series of dashing photos on his verified Instagram page

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Popular Nollywood movie star, Richard Mofe Damijo aka RMD is no doubt living up to his role as the industry’s designated zaddy as he continues to wow fans with his social media posts.

The top actor who will clock 60 on July 6, 2021, as continued to prepare his fans ahead of the big day by whetting their appetites with lovely photos online.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, RMD shares a new set of good looking photos of himself where he gave off ‘bad boy’ vibes.

RMD shares bad boy photos ahead of 60th birthday. Photos: @mofedamijo.

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

In one of the snaps, the movie star rocked a simple white round neck shirt and teamed it up with a printed jacket which he carried over his shoulder and matching bottoms.

The actor who also appears to be a lover of jewellery wore chunky bracelets and necklaces. In the caption of the post, he hailed his fellow July babies.

See below:

In another post, RMD rocked a red-themed outfit. His long red jacket also seemed to greatly impress fans. The actor also tied a silk lovely scarf around his neck as he posed for the camera.

In his caption, he asked his fans if they were ready for his birthday because he was.

He wrote:

“Anything Wey wan happen for this birthday eh, make e happen. I ready! The question be say una ready?”

See the snap below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Fans and colleagues react to RMD's photos

Fans took to the actor’s comment section to show him some love. Read what they had to say below:

Dakoreea:

“We are readyyyyyy.”

Limarpearl:

“Take it easy on us o SD .”

Stylerave_:

“E choke! .”

Weirdmcofficial:

“Chai chai chai the colour the cut the style ahhhh .”

Kunleremiofficial:

“Baba be dropping us 60th tension oh lawdy lawd....”

Isimeh_:

“E go too choke...happy birthday in advance boss .”

Nice one.

BBNaija's Ka3na shares stunning photos ahead of 27th birthday

Popular Nigerian reality star, Ka3na Jones, is set to celebrate her 27th birthday on July 17 and she has already kicked off the big event.

The controversial BBNaija star took to her verified page to share stunning photos of herself ahead of the special occasion.

Ka3na rocked a lovely traditional attire that had fans gushing and she made sure to list her achievements/ titles.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit