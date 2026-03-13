La Liga has sent a message to Super Eagles striker Akor Adams for his tributes to DR Congo's Patrice Lumumba

The Nigerian international scored as Sevilla drew 1-1 against Rayo Vallecano at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium on March 8

The 2025 AFCON bronze medallist has now netted seven goals in the La Liga this 2025/26 season

Super Eagles striker Akor Adams has drawn attention for the second time in the Spanish La Liga in two months.

Adams has paid homage to Congolese hero Patrice Lumumba for the third time in three months, gathering support from football lovers all over the globe.

The Benue-born player caught the attention at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations when he dribbled past Zinedane Zidane's son, Luca, to score Nigeria's second goal in the quarterfinals against Algeria.

Super Eagles forward Akor Adams pays tribute to Congolese hero Patrice Lumumba during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Photo by: SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The 26-year-old ran in front of the Desert Foxes fans and struck a pose inspired by Congolese fans known as Lumumba Vea, who was mocked by an Algerian player. He scored three goals and two assists at the continental tournament.

A week after the AFCON, Adams scored the decisive goal in Sevilla's 2-1 win against Athletic Club last January.

La Liga celebrates Akor

La Liga sent a message to Akor Adams after scoring a vital goal in Sevilla's 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, March 8.

The former Montpellier star gave the home side the lead in the 13th minute as he calmly guided the ball into the net, following an assist from Cesar Azpilicueta.

Los Franjirrojos equalised in the 50th minute as Alfonso Pacha Espino scored with an assist from Fran Perez.

Akor Adams was replaced in the 67th minute by Isaac Romero as the match ended 1-1, per Flash Score.

The Nigerian international ended his five-match goal drought, as he registered seven goals and three assists in 22 league appearances, per SofaScore. La Liga wrote:

"Akor Adams once again paid tribute to the DR Congo's Patrice Lumumba with his celebration against Rayo Vallecano."

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans following La Liga's message. Read them below:

@Akanni0104 said:

"@AkorjeromeAdams is becoming more of an activist footballer, his respect to African nationalist at every given opportunity should be recognized by CAF and be rewarded too. Because without African nationalists CAF wouldn't have existed."

@AdeagboKenny01 wrote:

"Always representing the African soil and root truly 💯 ❤️."

@Abundance_123 added:

"Naija boy.

"I love his skills and enthusiasm."

@TolmanTolulope said:

"Naija wey go foreign what a class shown from Akor Adams 🇳🇬💪."

@Anointedbado wrote:

"That's his celebration now no longer a tribute."

Adams explains emotional celebration

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles forward, Akor Adams has opened up about his emotional celebration after scoring his first goal at the Africa Cup of Nations during Nigeria’s 4-0 win over Mozambique.

The Sevilla striker said he dedicated the goal to his mother who was admitted into the hospital before the commencement of the match.

Source: Legit.ng