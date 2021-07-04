For the smooth running of its activities, there has been a major rejigging in the Nigerian Army under the leadership of Maj.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya

Maj.-Gen. B.O Sawyer is the new Director of Defence Information as Yahaya gave approval for the appointment of some key officers

The appointments which take immediate effect come few weeks after the redeployment of some senior officers in a major shakeup

FCT, Abuja - The appointment of Principal Staff Officers (PSOs), field commanders and other key staff officers has been approved by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya.

In a statement released by the Department of Military Secretary on Friday, July 2, it was disclosed that the appointments will provide the much-needed vigour in the command.

The aim is to rejig for efficiency in command and administration within the Nigerian Army.

According to the Director Army Public Relations Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, the appointments take effect immediately.

Names and new positions of the officers

Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Yusuf, who was the Chief of Operations (Army), is now the Commandant, Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA)

Maj.-Gen. B.O Sawyer is the new Director of Defence Information

Maj.-Gen. TA Gagariga would move from Army Headquarters, Department of Policy and Plans, to the Nigerian Army Artillery Corps as Commander

Maj.-Gen. Victor Ezugwu becomes the Commander, Infantry Corps

Maj.-Gen. MA Yekini is the new Chief of Defence Training and Operations

Maj.-Gen. MS Yusuf takes over as Chief of Defence Standard and Evaluation

Maj.-Gen. Anthony Omozoje is the new Chief of Policy and Plans (Army)

Maj.-Gen. SO Olabanji is the Commander, Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC)

Maj.-Gen. OA Akintade is the new Chief of Army Logistics

Maj.-Gen. OT Akinjobi is now Chief of Operations (Army)

Maj.-Gen. James Ataguba is the new Chief of Army Standard and Evaluation.

Maj.-Gen. KI Mukhtar is the Chief of Administration (Army).

Maj.-Gen. C Ofoche is the new Chief of Transformation and Innovation

Maj.-Gen. AB Ibrahim appointed as Chief of Training (Army)

Part of the statement read:

“Among the new field commanders are Maj.-Gen. Abdul-Khalifa Ibrahim who takes over as the Force Commander, Multi National Joint Task Force, N’Djamena, and Maj.-Gen. IS Ali, who becomes the General Officer Commanding 3 Division would also double as the Commander Special Task Force ‘Operation Safe Haven’."

The Army chief also gave approval for the appointment of commanders, commandants of Nigerian Army institutions, directors and other key appointments at both Defence and Army levels.

Nigerian Army redeploys 11 generals

The new appointments are coming less than a month after the redeployment of some senior officers in a major shake up.

The redeployment of 11 generals and three colonels to new divisions was announced by the Nigerian Army on Friday, June 11.

A spokesperson for the army, Brigadier General Yerima, disclosed that the postings were in line with the vision of the COAS to have a professional Nigerian Army.

The names of the officers affected by the postings and the new positions they now occupy were listed in a statement.

