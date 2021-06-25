President Buhari appoints Atuonwo Obinna as new PPPRA chairman

Atuonwo A. Obinna has been appointed as the chairman of Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA)

According to the Femi Adesina, President Buhari has also appointed Abdulkadir Saidu as the executive secretary

The appointment is said to be in accordance with Section 2 (1-3) and 3 (a) of the PPPRA Establishment Act 2003

The appointment of Mr Atuonwo Obinna as Chairman Governing Board for a four-year term is in accordance with Section 2 (1-3) and 3 (a) of the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (Establishment, ETC) Act 2003.

In another development, Buhari held a closed-door meeting with Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state and chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

This was disclosed in a Facebook post by Buhari Sallau, a personal assistant on broadcast media to the president on Friday, June 25.

APC governors take decision on Buni, committee members

Earlier, APC governors on Wednesday, June 17, passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of the caretaker committee.

The governors, led by Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, also hailed Buni's committee members for their laudable efforts in rebuilding the ruling party.

According to the Progressive Governors Forum, the decision was crucial to inspire the interim leadership to continue in its drive to reshape and take the APC to new heights.

We’ve rescued APC from collapse - Buni

Meanwhile, Governor Buni declared that the ruling APC would have disintegrated if not for his team's leadership.

According to Buni who is the chairman of the Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the party, when he took over the party's leadership, it was enmeshed in civil war.

He said this in an address at the first APC National Youth Conference with the theme: ‘The Future Is A Decision’, which was held at the International Conference Center, Abuja.

Going further, the chairman noted that the future of the APC belongs to the youths and the party will do everything to carry them along.

Source: Legit.ng