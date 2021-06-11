The Nigerian Army on Friday, June 11, announced the redeployment of 11 generals and three colonels to new divisions.

FCT, Abuja - A spokesperson for the army, Brigadier General Yerima, disclosed in a statement via Facebook that the postings are in line with the vision of the chief of army staff, Farouk Yahaya, to have a professional Nigerian Army.

The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Faruk Yahaya, urged all the affected senior officers to justify the confidence reposed on them Photo: HQ Nigerian Army

Source: Facebook

The statement disclosed the names of the officers affected by the posings and the new positions they now occupy

The List of 11 generals affected by the postings:

1. Major General FO Omoigui posted from Headquarters Theatre Command Operation HADIN KAI to Land Forces Simulation Centre Nigeria and appointed Director-General,

2. Major General CG Musa redeployed from Nigerian Army Resource Centre to Headquarters Theatre Command Operation HADIN KAI and appointed Theatre Commander.

3. Major General OR Aiyenigba moved from Defence Headquarters to Headquarters Nigerian Army Corps of Military Police and appointed Provost Marshal (Army).

4. Major General IM Jallo posted from Defence Space Administration to Headquarters Theatre Command Operation HADIN KAI and appointed Deputy Theatre Commander 1.

5. Brigadier General NU Muktar from Nigeria High Commission Islamabad to Office of the Chief of Army Staff and appointed Director of Procurement.

6. Brigadier General O Nwachukwu from Defence Headquarters (Director Defence Information) to Headquarters Directorate of Army Public Relations and appointed Director.

7. Brigadier General AE Abubakar from Department of Training and Operations( Defunct) to Headquarters 22 Brigade and appointed Commander.

8. Brigadier General KO Ukandu from Office of the Chief of Army Staff (Director Procurement) to National Defence College and appointed Directing Staff.

9. Brigadier General IB Abubakar from Nigerian Army Armour School to Army Headquarters Department of Army Operations and appointed Deputy Director Operations.

10. Brigadier General AM Umar from Army War College Nigeria to Office of the Chief of Army Staff and appointed Chief of Staff to the Chief of Army Staff.

11. Brigadier General AJS Gulani from Nigerian Army Armour School to Headquarters 24 Task Force Brigade and appointed Commander.

Colonels affected by the postings include:

1. Colonel KE Inyang from Headquarters Department of Army Logistics to Office of the Chief of Army Staff and appointed Military Assistant to the Chief of Army Staff,

2. Colonel OO Braimah from Headquarters Theatre Command Operation HADIN KAI to Nigeria High Commission Islamabad and appointed Defence Attachee

3. Colonel IP Omoke from Office of the Chief of Army Staff to Defence Intelligence Agency and appointed Assistor Director Foreign Liaison/ Liaison Officer(Army).

A social media user, Comr Muhammad Kabeer Santolo, prayed for God to protect the officers from calamity.

He said:

''May the Almighty Allah continue to guide and protect them from the evils of jinn and mankind. And those that there for their selfish interest, we pray for their destruction and befallen of calamities into their family.''

