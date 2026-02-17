An Accra Circuit Court ordered a businessman to pay over N24 million to his former lover for breaching a marriage promise

The woman filed a countersuit after he attempted to evict her from a two-bedroom apartment owned by his company

The court ruled that evidence, including a ring and public appearances, proved a binding promise to marry existed

An Accra Circuit Court in Ghana has ordered a 64-year-old businessman to pay a huge sum of money in compensation to his former lover for reportedly refusing to marry her.

According to the court ruling, the businessman, who was in a romantic relationship with the lady from 2013 to 2014 (11 years), is to pay her GH¢200,000 (over N24 million).

How the case began

According to a report by 3news, the dispute began as an ejectment suit filed by the businessman, who sought to evict the woman from a two-bedroom apartment on a self-contained property owned by his company.

He asked the court to remove her from the residence after their relationship ended.

Woman files countersuit

In response, the woman filed a countersuit, telling the court that the businessman had promised to marry her while they were in their long-term relationship.

She said the promise influenced her decision to leave her home and move in with him. To support her claims, she told the court that:

the businessman appeared as an in-law at her father’s funeral

she contributed financially and submitted a tribute during the ceremony

he presented her with a ring

he publicly appeared with her during a farewell ceremony connected to a construction project that lasted nearly four years

She asked the court to award $40,000 (over N56 million) for breach of promise to marry, allow her to remain in the house, and order the return of certain dowry items.

Court delivers final ruling

In its judgment, the court ruled that the evidence clearly established a promise to marry.

Justice Kwadam stated that the ring presented to the woman was not a casual gift but was intended to formalise their union and prevent other suitors from coming close to her.

The court also noted that both parties were over 60 years old and that the lengthy relationship had reduced the woman’s chances of finding another partner.

Applying principles of equity, the court ruled that although the woman did not hold legal ownership of the property, she had a beneficial interest in the two-bedroom apartment.

The court further imposed a constructive trust over the property and ordered the businessman to pay GH¢200,000 (over N24 million) as compensation.

