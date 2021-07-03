Beyond its proud history and traditions, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says Kano is home for all Nigerians

The vice president who addressed an ecstatic crowd in the ancient city hailed the state for its contributions to Nigeria's growth

Osinbajo was in the northwest state on behalf of President Buhari to attend the coronation of the new Emir of Kano

Kano - Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN has stated that Kano is a melting pot of diverse tribes and cultures and a place that is home to all and for all Nigerians, where they can co-exist peacefully regardless of differences.

The vice president made the comment on Saturday, July 3 in Kano, during the coronation of Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero as the 15th Emir of Kano, where he represented President Muhammadu Buhari.

VP Osinbajo and Emir Bayero at the event.

Source: Facebook

The vice president, who conveyed the president's warm felicitations and personal good wishes to the state government and people of Kano, described the coronation as ‘historic.'

A statement sent to Legit.ng by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, quoted Osinbajo as saying:

“We are all proud of this city; proud of its legacy of tolerance and warmth and very proud that it indeed remains home to all and for all Nigerians, regardless of tribe and ethnicity, and the melting pot of diverse tribes and cultures assimilated into a robust, vibrant and cohesive whole.”

Congratulating the Emir of Kano on his coronation, the VP said:

“Your Royal Highness, it is this great city over which God has given you the good fortune of being monarch, a privilege which you know comes with the obligation of preserving these rich traditions of brotherhood of all tribes and tongues.

“You inherit not only one of the most revered thrones in Africa, but on a more personal level, your great father was known for his wisdom, courage, and integrity. He loved his people and served them with honor and complete commitment.

“You have a goodly heritage but a particularly difficult act to follow. But we are confident that by the grace of God you will exceed the reputation of your illustrious forebears.”

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the coronation held at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kofar Mata, Kano state.

Governors, ministers, senators, House of Reps members, and other dignitaries attended the event.

4,000 security personnel drawn from the Police, DSS, military, Civil Defense among others provided security during the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Osinbajo has said that Nigeria needs more leaders who are proactive and prepared to bring the country together.

The vice president made the comment on Sunday, June 13, during a courtesy visit to the palace of Oniru of Iruland, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal.

VP Osinbajo was at the palace to attend the occasion of the monarch’s first coronation anniversary.

Source: Legit