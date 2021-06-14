Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has urged Nigerians to support the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari

Osinbajo made this known in Lagos state on Sunday, June 13, during a courtesy visit to the palace of Oniru of Iruland, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal

The monarch commended the vice president for paying him a visit despite his tight schedule as the number two citizen of the country

Nigeria's vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, has said that Nigeria needs more leaders who are proactive and prepared to bring the country together.

Osinbajo made this known in a statement issued by his senior special assistant on media and publicity, Laolu Akande, and seen by Legit.ng.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that Nigeria needs leaders who will unite country. Credit: Yemi Osinbajo.

Speaking on Sunday, June 13, during a courtesy visit to the palace of Oniru of Iruland, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, on the occasion of the monarch’s first coronation anniversary.

Commending the monarch for being a leader to people of diverse socio-ethnic backgrounds, Osinbajo described Lagos state as a microcosm of Nigeria.

He said:

“Our country needs all the leaders, the best leaders, the most proactive leaders, leaders prepared to bring the country together. Lagos is a microcosm of Nigeria, everybody is here, if things work out well here, things will be okay in the country."

While praying for the Oba for a successful reign on the throne, the vice president said the progress of his kingdom and its people would be determined by the quality of leadership he provides, which is a yardstick to measure the role of traditional rulers in the country.

In his remarks, the Oniru of Iruland thanked the vice president for his leadership and commitment to the progress of the country.

Vice President Osinbajo is an exemplary leader

He described Osinbajo’s leadership as an example for other leaders across the country to follow, noting that “you are a leader whose direction we will continue to follow.”

Osinbajo further stated that the future of Iruland is bright with an Oniru like Oba Abdulwasiu, adding that the monarch is somebody for who he has a great deal of respect.

