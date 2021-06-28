Many Nigerians have been praying for God's healing upon the nation of Nigeria due to security challenges facing the country

Yakubu Gowon, a former military head of state, is one of those persons leading the prayers in the country

The former military president expressed hope that Nigeria's security challenges will soon be a thing of the past

Kano - Nigeria's former military head of state, General Yakubu Gowon has said that with collective and concerted prayers from all Nigerians irrespective of religion or ethnicity, the country will win the war against armed banditry, kidnapping, and other social ills bedevilling the country.

Nigerian Tribune newspaper reports that Gowon made the comment at a one-day prayer rally to seek God’s intervention in the affairs of the country.

Gowon says with prayers, Nigeria will win the war against insecurity. Photo credit: Kola Sulaimon/AFP

Those who pray together, win together

The event held was at the Calvary Life Assembly, Nomansland, Kano state with the theme, “Awake, put on strength the arm of the Lord.”

It also drew participants from Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Kebbi, Jigawa states, and other parts of the northwest region.

Gowon said:

“We need God's intervention to bail us out of the predicaments facing us as a nation. Our gathering in Kano today is an expression of our love and faith in our country Nigeria for God to hear our prayer and heal the land.

“We are bringing before our Lord the myriads of our problems: insecurity, banditry, murders, political, economic, and social problems. God, help us find a solution to all these problems that have given our country a bad image.”

Gowon expressed optimism that Nigeria will overcome the challenges confronting it, urging the Christian faithful not to renege on their faith in God.

More calls for prayers in Nigeria

Last year, Delta state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, charged religious bodies to embark on intercession for God to intervene in the myriads of challenges bedevilling Nigeria and the global economy.

Governor Okowa made the comment when he received a delegation of the national executive of the Order of the Knights of Saint Mulumba, Nigeria, who paid him a courtesy visit.

He said that a lot of support was needed from the Christian bodies in tackling the problems of insecurity, unemployment, poverty, coronavirus pandemic, and recession which, he said, needed prayers for God to reverse the ugly trend.

Two months ago, Governor Okowa called on Nigerians to support state and federal governments with prayers as the country battles mounting insecurity in virtually all states of the federation.

Governor Okowa admitted that the challenge of insecurity was a tough issue in Nigeria currently, but assured that he would continue to do his best to secure Deltans.

Okowa made this known on Sunday, April 25 at the third session of the 8th Synod of Ughelli Diocese of Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion held at Bishop Agori-Iwe Memorial Church, Ughelli.

