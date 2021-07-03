Aminu Ado Bayero was named the 15th Emir of Kano in March 2020 after Muhammad Sanusi II was dethroned

His coronation, holding on Saturday, July 3, is being attended by Vice President Yemi Osibnbajo and other prominent Nigerians

Other activities lined up for the coronation include the Kano emir riding on a horse around the town to greet his subjects

The coronation of the 15th Fulani Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, is ongoing at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kofar Mata, Kano state. The emir will be formally presented with the staff of office on Saturday, July 3.

Governors, ministers, senators, House of Reps members and other dignitaries are currently in Kano to grace the occasion, Daily Trust reports.

Dignitaries are currently in Kano for the coronation of Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero. Photo credit: Kano Focus

Nigeria's vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, is also in town for the event.

No fewer than 4,000 security personnel drawn from the Police, DSS, military, Civil Defense among others would provide security during the ceremony, according to a report by The Nation.

Why the stadium was chosen for the event

The Madakin Kano and chairman, publicity sub-committee of the coronation, Alhaji Nabahani Ibrahim, gave reasons why the stadium with 16,000 capacity, was chosen for the coronation. They are:

Its historical antecedents

Close proximity to the emir’s palace

Its strategic location in the metropolis

What happens after the coronation

Ibrahim stated:

“After the coronation, members of the Kano Traditional Institution will go round the stadium in a Durba after which the emir himself with his entourage will do their Durba at the place."

He added that on Monday, July 5, the emir will go round Kano on a horse to greet his subjects.

Photos from the coronation ceremony were shared on Facebook by Kano Focus.

How the former emir was removed

The reign of Muhammadu Sanusi as the Emir of Kano was brought to an end by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje for alleged insubordination and disrespect for constituted authority. Sanusi was dethroned on Monday, March 9, 2020.

Following his removal, the state government announced Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero as the new emir.

He was appointed Emir of Bichi in 2019 before his appointment as the Emir of Kano in 2020.

Bayero's father died in 2014 and was succeeded by Sanusi, a former Governor of the Central Bank (CBN) of Nigeria.

