The likes of Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho have been spearheading agitations for Nigeria to break up

An NBA official John Aikpokpo-Martins said President Buhari is constitutionally bound to crush such secessionists

The lawyer noted that those agitating to divide Nigeria cannot seek the protection of the constitution as it will not avail them

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) 1st Vice President, John Aikpokpo-Martins, has said President Muhammadu Buhari is constitutionally and legally mandated to crush people like Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Adeyemo, alias Sunday Igboho who are agitating for a separate country.

According to him, no president worth his job will treat those agitating for self determination lightly.

John Aikpokpo-Martins faulted secessionists’ claim that agitation for self-determination is a fundamental right. Photo credit: John Aikpokpo-Martins

Source: Facebook

Agitations for self-determination unconstitutional

In a post shared on Saturday, July 3, Aikpokpo-Martins said under Nigerian law, self-determination agitations are not constitutional, The Nation reports.

He pointed out that the president took an oath to defend the constitution which has clause that provides for the indivisibility of the country.

His statement partly read:

"Such agitations are simply unconstitutional and the President is constitutionally bound to crush same."

How Tompolo is different from Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho

He noted that there was a difference between the agitations of Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, a former Niger Delta militant leader, on the one hand, and that of Boko Haram, the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) and Igboho.

The NBA official explained that while Boko Haram, IPOB and Sunday Igboho are agitating to carve different countries out of Nigeria, Tompolo was only advocating for justice and equity.

He said though Tompolo's methods may have been unlawful while agitating for a better deal for his people, he never sought for the break up of Nigeria.

Read his full statement posted on his Facebook page below:

Social media reacts

Some Nigerians were spotted in the comment section with a different opinion from that of Aikpokpo-Martins while others supported him.

Bernard Akpomedaye commented:

"Very apt. Thank you 1st Vice President sir. This is one of the reasons why I will always support you any day any time. You are just too radioactive and dogged in speaking your mind without fear or favour. Thank sir and God bless you."

Ohimor Ochuko stated:

"The constitution the President swore to uphold and defend does it allow for favouritism?"

Sesugh Akume added:

"Is the only way to stop self-determination by crushing? What about preventing the causes?

"Was it why Buhari’s regime murdered people jubilating the court granting Nnamdi Kanu bail in 2015?

"Is that why the Shi’a were murdered and buried in shallow graves at night and properties demolished?

Arrest of Nnamdi Kanu

Years after jumping bail and fleeing from Nigeria, the IPOB leader ran out of luck on Sunday, June 27, as he was finally arrested and extradited to the country.

Kanu has been campaigning campaign for the independent Republic of Biafra through the proscribed group, IPOB.

Following his arrest and extradition, he has swiftly arraigned in court where the presiding judge, Justice Binta Nyako, ordered that he be remanded in DSS custody f Read more:

Sunday Igboho nowhere to be found

The residence of Igboho was invaded by team of joint security operatives on Thursday, July 1. The invasion came barely 72 hours to his plan to hold a rally in Lagos to further canvas for the Yoruba nation.

Igboho has been declared wanted by the Department of State Services.

Nigeria’s secret police also confirmed gunning down two of the activist’s allies after raiding his residence in Ibadan, Oyo state.

Meanwhile, the Yoruba Welfare Group has called on Igboho to avoid downfall by learning from the ordeal of Kanu.

Source: Legit