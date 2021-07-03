The Nigerian government has promised it would not relent efforts in its national homegrown school feeding programme

Sadiya Umar Farouq, the minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, made this known in Akwa Ibom

According to her, an additional five million pupils were being targeted by 2023 in addition to the existing 9 million pupils

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Uyo, Akwa Ibom - The federal government has said that no fewer than 14 million pupils across the country are expected to benefit from the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP) initiated by 2023.

Nigerian Tribune reports that the minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, disclosed this during a courtesy visit to Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom state.

The federal government has said that about 14m pupils would be targeted by 2023. Credit: Sadiya Umar Farouq.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that the minister who was represented by the zonal monitor of the NHGSFP, Abubakar Sulaiman, said that an additional five million pupils were being targeted by 2023 in addition to the existing 9 million pupils who are benefiting from the daily free nutritious meal during school term nationwide.

Umar Farouq also reiterated the present administration’s resolve to ensure that more children are captured in its social protection programmes.

FG ready to more pupils will be targeted for feeding programme by 2023

She said:

“Today, we are here in Akwa Ibom state on the strength of our partnership and mutual recognition of the need to do more on the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme NHGSFP, to bring more Nigerians under the umbrella of the government’s social protection mechanism, to look at scaling up the number of the pupils benefiting from the programme.

“With over 100,000 cooks employed and more than 100,000 smallholder farmers participating in this value chain, Umar Farouq said that the NHGSFP is a serious potential for socio-economic development if strengthened and sustained nationwide.

The minister affirmed the administration’s readiness to sustain the working relationship with various states and federal NHGSFP teams as well as other key stakeholders.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

DSS arrests teachers, vendors for diverting food items

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the Directorate of State Security Service (DSS) operatives arrested many teachers and desk officers in charge of the federal government Home Grown School Feeding programme for allegedly sabotaging the programme.

It was reported that at least 10 were also apprehended for allegedly conniving with the teachers and the desk officers to shortchange the process.

The operatives made arrests majorly from a primary school in Minna, while others were nabbed in the Katcha local government area and Gwada in the Shiroro LGA of Niger state.

Source: Legit