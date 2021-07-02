A number of people in charge of the federal government's Home Grown School Feeding programme have been apprehended

The suspects including teachers, food vendors and desk officers were arrested by DSS operatives for allegedly diverting raw food items

According to the report, majority of the suspects were arrested from a primary school in Minna, Niger state

Niger state - The Directorate of State Security Service (DSS) operatives have arrested many teachers and desk officers in charge of the federal government Home Grown School Feeding programme for allegedly sabotaging the programme.

ThisDay reports that at least 10 were also apprehended for allegedly conniving with the teachers and the desk officers to shortchange the process.

Teachers, desk officers, have been arrested for diverting raw food items in Niger state. Photo credit: @SadiyaFarouqOfficial

Source: Facebook

The operatives made arrests majorly from a primary school in Minna, while others were nabbed in Katcha in Katcha local government area, and Gwada in the Shiroro LGA of Niger state.

Apart from allegedly diverting raw food meant for pupils in the schools, it was learnt that those arrested in Gwada allegedly took away 30 crates of eggs meant for the breakfast of some of the pupils, which they allegedly sold to local food sellers in the town.

Amina Guar, the state focal person of the school feeding programme confirmed the development, saying they have zero tolerance for corruption of any sort.

10million pupils currently benefiting from FG’s feeding programme

Earlier, the minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management, and social development, Sadiya Farouq declared that no fewer than 10 million pupils are benefiting from the federal government’s school feeding programme across the country.

The minister disclosed this on Tuesday, May 25, during the flag-off of the nationwide distribution of utensils under the NHGSFP.

Farouq said that the government is totally committed to the initiative which recently resumed after the COVID-19 pandemic break.

FG flags-off training of 5000 independent monitors for NSIP programme

Meanwhile, the minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development flagged off the training of 5000 independent monitors for effective monitoring of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) programme.

Farouq disclosed this during the flag-off of the event in Abuja on Saturday, February 5. She said 5000 independent monitors would be assigned to monitor the programme's beneficiaries at the community level in schools' households.

She urged the monitors to carry out the responsibility with utmost diligence and sincerity and that the ministry would not hesitate to take them off their engagement with security agents such as EFCC and the ICPC to monitor these programmes.

