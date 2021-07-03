Former governor of Zamfara, Abdulaziz Yari, has been urged to accept Governor Bello Matawalle as the leader of APC in the state

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe had on Tuesday, June 29, declared Matawalle the leader of the party in Zamfara after he dumped the PDP for the APC

But Yari who hitherto was the leader of the party before Matawalle's defection had said that he would not recognise the governor as the leader

FCT, Abuja - The resistance by the former governor of Zamfara, Abdulaziz Yari and a former senator, Kabiru Mafara over the new leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state has been condemned by the national body of the party.

The Punch reports that the party on Friday, July 2, reiterated that Governor Bello Matawalle remains the leader of the party in Zamfara state.

APC has said that Govenro Bello Matawalle remains the leader of the party in Zamfara state. Credit: Bello Matawalle.

Legit.ng gathered that the chairman, Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the party, Governor Mai Mala Buni, had dissolved the APC state executive committee and announced Matawalle as the new party leader.

Constitution confers leadership of APC in Zamfara on Governor Matawalle

The report, however, said that Yari and Marafa had in separate interviews with the Hausa Service of the BBC, rejected Buni’s declaration, insisting that negotiations were still ongoing.

Speaking with the newspaper on the issue on Friday, July 2, the national secretary of the APC, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, said that Governor Buni spoke the mind of the party, saying that it is not a controversial issue.

He said:

“I align myself with our national chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni. He spoke the mind of the party; this is not a controversial issue.”

Daily Trust reports that Senator Ahmed Yerima, former governor of the state, said as things stood in Zamfara state, Matawalle is the leader of all members of the APC.

Yerima said:

“For every member of the APC in Zamfara now, whether he says it or not, the constitution gives Bello Matawale the leadership of the APC. Because of that, all of us are under the leadership of the present governor of Zamfara state."

APC chieftain in Zamfara calls for expulsion of Yari, Marafa from ruling party

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that a chieftain of the APC in Zamfara state Abdullahi Shinkafi faulted the recent action of an ex-governor Abdulaziz Yari and Kabiru Marafa over the decision of the national caretaker committee of the party.

It was reported that the national leadership of the party had during the formal defection of Governor Bello Matawalle and other members to the party dissolved the state executive council of the APC in Zamfara and declared the governor as leader of the party in the state.

Shinkafi at a press conference in Gusau, the state capital on Thursday, July 1, called on the national body of the party to deal with anyone who violates the constitution of the APC in Zamfara.

