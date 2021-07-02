Governor Bello Matawalle has been rejected as the Zamfara state APC leader following his defection from the PDP to the ruling party

Former governor, Abdulaziz Yari, and Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa on Thursday, July 1, noted that they are not in favor of Governor Buni’s declaration

The APC caretaker chairman had dissolved the party' structure in the state to announce Matawalle's new leadership

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Zamfara state - There may be trouble brewing in the Zamfara state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) following the rejection of Governor Bello Matawalle as the state party leader.

The recent declaration by Yobe state governor and chairman of the APC caretaker committee, Mala Mai Buni was rejected by a former governor of the state, Abdulaziz Yari, and Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa.

Former Governor Yari and Senator Marafa have rejected Governor Bello Matawalle as the new leader of APC in Zamfara. Photo credit: @BuhariSallauOnline

Source: Facebook

Daily Trust citing BBC Hausa Service as its source revealed that Yari and Marafa on Thursday, July 1, rejected Matawalle's new appointment, saying he is not the leader of the party.

According to Yari, Matawalle's appointment was not part of the discussions they had with six governors before the Zamfara governor defected. He noted that nobody has the power to dissolve executives of a party.

Marafa, on his part, said Buni's declaration was as good as deception, insisting that they would not accept it.

Both men confirmed that it was during the rally to receive Matallawe an announcement was made that the party executives had been dissolved.

Matawalle officially joins APC, takes new position in Zamfara

Earlier, Nigeria's ruling political party, APC on Tuesday, June 29, took Matawalle into its fold. This victory for the APC happened during a rally organised for the governor in Gusau, where he was welcomed by the chairman of the caretaker committee.

Matawalle was also named the new APC leader in the state by Buni while handing over the party’s flag to Governor Matawalle.

Before Matawalle’s defection, former governor Abdulaziz Yari was the party’s leader in the state.

Zamfara APC chieftain calls for expulsion of Yari, Marafa

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the APC in Zamfara state Abdullahi Shinkafi has faulted the recent action of Yari and Marafa over the decision of the National Caretaker Committee of the party.

Shinkafi at a press conference in Gusau, the state capital on Thursday, July 1, called on the national body of the party to deal with anyone who violates the constitution of the APC in Zamfara.

Source: Legit.ng