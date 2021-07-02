Days after the defection of Governor Bello Matawalle into the APC, the party has officially split into two factions

This is as another disagreement has commenced in the party as the Yari-led faction and the Matawalle-faction are now at loggerheads

Already, APC chieftain and Matawalle associate has called for the expulsion of Yari and his supporters

Gusau - A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Zamfara state Abdullahi Shinkafi has faulted the recent action of former Governor Abdul’azeez Yari and Senator Kabiru Marafa over the decision of the National Caretaker Committee of the party.

The national leadership of the party had during the formal defection of Governor Bello Matawalle and other members to the party dissolved the state executive council of the APC in Zamfara and declared the governor as leader of the party in the state.

Yari and Marafa accused of dividing Zamfara APC

Former Governor Yari and Senator Marafa had rejected the dissolution of the state executive council, saying it is a move to hand over the party to Governor Bello Matawalle’s camp

But, Shinkafi at a press conference in Gusau, the state capital on Thursday, July 1 called on the national body of the party to deal with anyone who violates the constitution of the APC in Zamfara.

He described the action of Yari and his supporters as a move to create a faction in the party while calling on the national leadership of the APC to expel Yari and Marafa.

Television Continental reports that Shinkafi also called on Governor Nasir El-Rufai to stay away from the politics of Zamfara state and desist from giving cover to the duo of Yari and Marafa.

The call by Shinkafi suggests that the APC Zamfara has now officially split into two factions.

Senator Marafa reacts, calls out APC national leadership

Speaking to Arise Television on the same day, Senator Marafa stated that the governor's defection is a misnomer in law.

Senator Marafa also stated that the Mai Bala Buni-led national caretaker committee of the APC is an illegal body.

In a related development, a former Zamfara commissioner for rural development and cooperatives, Alhaji Abubakar Abdullahi Tsafe, has said that Governor Matawalle's defection to the APC will benefit the state.

Tsafe also said he was one of the APC chieftains who had since last year called on the governor to join the governing party.

He added that with Matawalle in the APC, the welfare of the Zamfara people would be adequately attended to as the federal government will give the necessary attention to the state.

Meanwhile, despite the defection of Matawalle to the APC, the state deputy governor, Muhammad Gusau, has expressed his resolve to remain in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Gusau said he remains a member of the opposition PDP despite the move of his boss to the APC.

The deputy governor also stated that he is ready to assure the position of the PDP leader in the state.

