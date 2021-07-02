Lagos state - The news review for the week of June 28-July 2 was dominated by the arrest of the Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Legit.ng has compiled some of the top stories that got the attention of newsreaders within the week below:

1. Nnamdi Kanu: British High Commission Reacts to Arrest of IPOB Leader

The British High Commission has spoken on the arrest of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Dean Hurlock, a spokesperson of the British High Commission, told The Cable newspaper that while they can confirm Kanu’s arrest, he was not picked up in the UK where he is based.

2. Nnamdi Kanu: Photos Emerge as IPOB Leader is Finally Arrested Abroad, Flown to Nigeria

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has reportedly been arrested.

Daily Trust reported that Abubakar Malami, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, announced this at a press conference on Tuesday, June 29.

Also reporting the incident, The Punch quoted Malami as saying that Kanu will soon be brought before the Federal High Court where he had jumped bail.

3. Nnamdi Kanu Enjoys the Support of International Arms Dealers, Says Arewa Elders

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has called on the federal government to handle Nnamdi Kanu's case with care.

According to the northern group, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has international connections.

The group made the statement while reacting to the rearrest of the IPOB leader on Tuesday, June 29.

4. Nnamdi Kanu: Report Claims Interpol Nabbed IPOB Leader in Europe

A report by the Daily Sun newspaper indicates that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was arrested in the Czech Republic.

According to the report, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader had travelled from England to Singapore for undisclosed reasons before heading to the Czech Republic last Friday, June 25.

Quoting a source, the report noted that there was a tip-off from the Czech Republic officials to the Nigerian government, which led to Kanu's arrest in Prague.

5. FG Names 2 Southeast Governors Nnamdi Kanu Wanted to Assassinate

The federal government has accused the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, of threatening to kill some governors in the southeast region.

The Nigerian government made the allegation in a letter to western diplomats, The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported.

The ministry of foreign affairs in the letter dated April 26, 2021, stated that one of the southeast governors who received death threats from the IPOB leader was Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state.

6. Amid Tears of Inflation, CBN Crashes Prices of Rice, Gives Reasons

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria have flagged off sales of nine million tons of subsidised rice paddy to millers in order to make lives bearable to Nigerians

The Nation reports that while flagging off the sales and commencement of the wet season farming in Kaduna, the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele said the apex bank is ever ready to finance agriculture.

Legit.ng gathered that Emifiele, who was represented by the Kaduna branch of CBN, Ahmed Mohammed, said the programme is aimed at selling rice to the millers and processors at a subsidized rate with the intention of reducing the price for the benefit of a common man in Nigeria and beyond.

7. Insecurity: President Buhari Raises Alarm Over Problem That Is More Dangerous Than Insurgency and Banditry

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that the trafficking of illicit drugs poses a greater danger to Nigeria than insurgency and banditry.

The Nigerian president made the statement on Saturday, June 26, at the launch of the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) initiative, The Nation reported.

Buhari, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, said the war against drugs is a war that must be fought dedicatedly.

Source: Legit