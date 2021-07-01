The Nigerian government said Nnamdi Kanu has questioned to answer over attacks in the southeast region of the country

The ministry of foreign affairs has informed western diplomats about some of the allegations against the IPOB leader

The federal government criticised Kanu for establishing a militia group known as the Eastern Security Network

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has accused the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, of threatening to kill some governors in the southeast region.

The Nigerian government made the allegation in a letter to western diplomats, The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported.

Kanu said Obiano was a dead man walking

The ministry of foreign affairs in the letter dated April 26, 2021, stated that one of the southeast governors who received death threats from the IPOB leader was Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state.

According to the government, Kanu described Obiano as a dead man walking.

The letter made references to some of the threats issued by Kanu thus:

”That is what we want you to do. Obiano (Governor of Anambra State) from today onwards, anywhere you are seen in public you will be attacked …. Obiano, … you are a dead man walking.''

The Nigerian government also stated that another governor from the region, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state, also confirmed that Nnamdi Kanu ordered members of his group to kill him, Premium Times reported.

The letter further alleged that IPOB members attacked the country home of Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma.

UK seeks clarification from FG over Nnamdi Kanu's arrest

Meanwhile, the government of the United Kingdom has disclosed plans to seek clarification from the federal government, circumstances surrounding the arrest of Kanu.

The British High Commission in Abuja made the disclosure through its Head of Communications, Dean Hurlock.

The UK government has called on the Nigerian government to give Kanu a fair hearing.

Apostle Omashola says God has a hand in what is happening to Kanu's arrest

In another news, a popular Nigerian apostle has dropped a bombshell as regards Nnamdi Kanu that has generated mixed reactions on social media.

Apostle Chris Omashola of Zionwealth Church said God gave him a vision about the arrested IPOB leader two days ago

In a video shared on Instagram by @kingtundeednut, the apostle stated that he had never had any dealing with Kanu or vice versa.

