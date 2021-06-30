Details of how Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was arrested by Interpol have remained a sort of mystery in the last 24 hours

The Nigerian authorities have refused to give details on how the leader of the proscribed group was apprehended

A new report claims Kanu, a British citizen, was arrested in the Czech Republic, a landlocked country in Central Europe

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

FCT, Abuja - A report by the Daily Sun newspaper indicates that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was arrested in the Czech Republic.

According to the report, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader had travelled from England to Singapore for undisclosed reasons before heading to the Czech Republic last Friday, June 25.

Nnamdi Kanu was said to have been arrested in the Czech Republic. Photo credit: Marco Longari/AFP

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Kanu was reportedly lured to Prague for an arms deal

Quoting a source, the report noted that there was a tip-off from the Czech Republic officials to the Nigerian government, which led to Kanu's arrest in Prague.

Similarly, P.M. News reports that Kanu was arrested in the Czech Republic where he was lured to the country to receive a donation of weapons to IPOB’s Eastern Security Network (ESN).

Kanu is a UK citizen and he holds a UK passport. To go to the Czech Republic, holders of UK passports do not require a visa.

And it takes less than two hours to make the journey to Prague, the capital.

Despite the reports, the Nigerian authorities have kept mum on how Kanu was arrested.

British High Commission in Nigeria reacts

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the British High Commission has reacted to the arrest of Kanu.

Dean Hurlock, a spokesperson of the British High Commission, told a Nigerian newspaper that while they can confirm Kanu’s arrest, he was not picked up in the UK where he is based.

It has been difficult for the Nigerian government to re-arrest Kanu due in part to his UK citizenship.

Recall that the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) called on the federal government to handle Kanu's case with care.

According to the northern group, the leader IPOB has international connections with foreign arms dealers.

ACF spokesman, Emmanuel Yawe said:

“He enjoys the support of international arms dealers who know that he has the capacity to cause a war to break out in Africa’s most populous country and biggest economy.”

Source: Legit