The federal government stated that it is committed towards improving the civil aviation and aerospace technology in Nigeria

The minister of aviation, Hadi Sirika, has disclosed the amount the federal government has set aside for a specialised university in Abuja

The Nigerian aviation sector is just recovering from the economic setback caused by the COVID-19 pandemic

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of a new federal university be located in Abuja.

The minister of aviation, Hadi Sirika, disclosed that the new institution is an African University of Aerospace and Aviation.

According to Daily Nigerian, the minister made the disclosure on Friday, July 2, when he visited the executive secretary of the National Universities Commission, Prof Rasheed Abubakar.

Sirika explained that the university would be dedicated to research and development in civil aviation and aerospace technology.

He stated that the sum of N1billion had been budgeted for the take-off of the specialised institution.

The minister explained that the University is unique as Nigeria was the first country in the African continent to establish such an institution, noting that such feat motivated the name African University of Aerospace and Aviation, Vanguard reported.

The minister also disclosed that aerospace and civil aviation have been expanded with new frontiers that need the attention of experts.

He said Nigeria will begin to play a role and participate effectively in the sector.

