A protest by students of the College of Education in Kaduna state has led to the death of one of their colleagues

Meanwhile, the state government has denied allegation that it deployed security agents to suppress the protest

In fact, Government El Rufai's administration has revealed that it has ordered investigation into the incident

A peaceful protest by students of Kaduna state College of Education, Gidan Waya, has resulted in the death of one of them.

The students were protesting against increase in their tuition fees by the state government, Daily Trust reports.

A student has lost his life during protest against tuition fee hike in Kaduna.

Source: Facebook

Reacting to the incident, the Kaduna state government has quickly denied deploying security operatives to suppress the protest.

This was disclosed in a statement by Samuel Aruwan, commissioner for internal affairs, The Cable added.

In fact, the commissioner said the violence that caused the loss of life and injuries to so many was not only limited to the students' side.

He said security operatives also sustained injuries as well.

He said:

“The governor of Kaduna state, Malam Nasir El-Rufai condoled the family of the student that lost his life, and wished the students and operatives who sustained injuries speedy recovery.

“At the time of this update, the Governor is awaiting reports from the military, police, DSS, the management of the institution, the student union as well as the traditional institution in the area."

NLC threatens to resume Kaduna strike

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said it will resume its suspended industrial action in Kaduna state. The labour union has directed its state councils and affiliate groups to mobilise for the latest action.

Legit.ng gathered that the president of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, stated this during a press conference after an emergency National Executive Council meeting of the congress on Tuesday, June 22, in Abuja.

Wabba accused the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai of failing to respect the Memorandum of Understanding brokered between the NLC and the state government by the federal government.

99 political appointees sacked

In another report, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state disclosed on Friday, June 18, that he has sacked 99 political appointees. The governor made the disclosure at a media chat with some journalists, explaining that the disengaged political appointees constitute 30 per cent of the political officeholders.

Governor El-Rufai added that he started implementing its "rightsizing policy" by disengaging 99 political appointees but is yet to sack any state civil servant.

He explained that only agencies connected to the local government system have disengaged staff and these include the 23 local government councils, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and the Primary Health Care Board.

