Nigerian entertainer Tunde Ednut has been sent packing from the Instagram platform for the umpteenth time

A search for Ednut’s official page which was only restored some months ago does not generate any response

Some Nigerian celebrities have taken to social media to show support for the much talked about entertainer

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Controversial Nigerian entertainer Tunde Ednut has once again had his official Instagram account removed from the social media platform.

Thousands of fans and followers who rely on Ednut’s page for entertaining content were left disappointed as many couldn’t access the page as of Friday, July 2.

Tunde Ednut's IG page deleted again. Photo: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

Ednut who has had his account removed on several occasions returned via his personal page where he urged his supporters to keep up with him in the meantime.

See his post below:

Celebrities drum support for Tunde Ednut

Shortly after the news broke, colleagues in the entertainment industry took to social media urging their fans to follow Ednut’s personal page.

Media personality Daddy Freeze, actress Tamong others showed support for Ednut on their Instagram pages.

See posts below:

Pay Attention: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Ednut addresses those trolling him over lost IG account

In a different post, Ednut penned a lengthy note to those making fun of his lost Instagram account.

The entertainer noted that it is not a first time experience for him and as such he would eventually bounce back.

He, however, asked if those trolling him would be able to make a comeback if they lose their Instagram accounts.

See his post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Paul Okoye blames 'village people' for Tunde Ednut's Instagram troubles

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that music star Paul Okoye reacted on social media after Tunde Ednut's Instagram account got suspended at one million followers.

The singer took to his Instastory channel noting that 'village people' are behind the entertainer's constant issues with the social media platform.

Paul teasingly added that Ednut should offer sacrifices to appease the people behind his predicament.

Source: Legit