Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye known as Bobrisky, has taken to social media to share his thoughts about Psquare

Bobrisky in his post accused fans of fueling the fight between the brothers by constantly comparing the brothers

According to the crossdress, the brothers are both doing great individually and can both be supported equally

Popular controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye who is better known as Bobrisky, has blamed fans for encouraging the fight between brothers and former music duo, Peter and Paul Okoye.

In a recent Instagram post, Bobrisky described fans as been the problem as they keep comparing the brothers.

He advised that people can support both brothers without putting the other down.

He continued:

"You fans need to do better!!! You love to hit heads together to create some unnecessary drama ! And at dis point what will u gain doing that? Support both of them hype both of them and stop bringing one down for the other. Peter and Paul are doing GREAT get that fact into ur empty skull and stop constituting nuisance up and down."

Dr Peter Okoye

Only a while ago, Peter Okoye has reasons to celebrate as he recently bagged an honourary doctorate degree.

The father of two took to his Instagram page to share the good news with his fans and followers as he shared photos and a video.

In the video, the singer can be heard telling his fans to add a 'doc' to his name when addressing him. He also went ahead to thank the university, Escae-Benin University in Edo State.

No best friend

Iyabo Ojo's call out of her ex-best friend seems to have provided Bobrisky with the opportunity to air out some things concerning keeping best friends.

In a recent post, the self-acclaimed African male barbie talked about the things he had to go through to keep a friend and prove his loyalty to them only to lose out in the end.

Recall in May, Bobrisky confirmed on social media that things are indeed not well between him and his ‘bestie’ Tonto Dikeh. The socialite took to his page to share a little detail about what caused their fallout.

