Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband Ned Nwoko recently marked their son's birthday in a beautiful way

Munir was surrounded by friends, celebrity aunties, and uncles, fans, and followers of her mum who attended his birthday party

The one-year-old boy was spotted in his father's arms who was donned in a white traditional outfit

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband Ned Nwoko had a big party to celebrate their son Munir's birthday.

Munir clocked the big one on Tuesday, June 29, and Regina took to her social media page to share lovely photos of the birthday boy.

Peter Okoye, Tonto Dikeh, BBNaija Thin Tall Tony, Lancelot Imaseun at Regina Daniel's son's birthday. Photos: @regina.daniels

Munir at 1

Munir's birthday party witnessed the attendance of her mum's colleague in the movie industry, including fans and followers who were privileged to attend.

Regina shared a number of videos on her Instagram story to show how her son's birthday went down. The couple rented a huge hall and it was beautifully decorated to take in the multitude that came to celebrate with them.

Celebrity friends like Tonto Dikeh, Peter Okoye, BBNaija Thin Tall Tony, Wale Jana, and movie director Lancelot Imaseun, were spotted at the party. Regina's Mum Rita was also seen happily dancing with Lancelot.

Fans were also spotted gathering around Regina and Peter Okoye as they struggled to take photos with them.

Watch Regina Daniel's mum dancing with Lancelot below:

Regina Daniels shows off her parents

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actress' parents put their differences aside to celebrate their grandson.

The billionaire wife was definitely happy and excited to see her parents put their differences aside for the sake of Munir.

Taking to her Instagram story channel, she shared a video of her parents who smiled at the camera as they stood side by side.

Regina also urged them to move closer to each other so that the camera can capture them properly.

