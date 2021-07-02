Asisat Oshoala has once again gotten her Instagram followers buzzing after she posted a picture of the intercontinental meal she was served

The Barcelona Femeni of Spain striker, on sighting the food, requested for local indigenous meal Amala

She eventually disclosed that after she had pondered and tasted the meal, she could eventually eat it

Super Falcons of Nigeria striker Asisa Oshoala has requested for local meal, Amala, after she was served intercontinental dish to the get her Instagram followers buzzing.

The Barcelona Femeni of Spain forward seems to be enjoying her vacation at an undisclosed location, but she won’t stop updating her fans.

Taking to social media, the 26-year-old Ikorodu born superstar posted a picture of the intercontinental dish she was presented with.

Asisat Oshoala celebrates a goal for Barcelona Femeni. Photo: Jonathan Nackstrand

Source: Getty Images

However, in the caption, she requested for Amala, a local indigenous Nigerian food, native to the Yoruba ethnic group in the western states of the country. It is made out of yam and/or cassava flour, or unripe plantain flour.

She captioned all the photos as follows:

"Frame 1. Wetin b dis na …where amala?

"Frame 3. Make I try am.

"Frame 4. Testing testing.

"Frame 5. E no too bad like that sha, I go manage am.

Oshoala finished 2020-21 season with 22 goals

Asisat Oshoala finished the 2020-21 season as Barcelona's third-highest goal scorer after recording 22 goals in all competitions.

She made history with the Catalan ladies following their triumph in the women's Champions League for the first time.

Coach Lluis Cortes' players also claimed the league title as well as the Queens' Cup and became the first-ever Spanis women's team to win a treble in a season.

The Super Falcons superstar also became the first African player to reach the final of the continental competition in 2019 before eventually lifting the title two years later.

Asisat initially joined the Johan Cryuff Stadium outfit on loan from the Chinese club side Dalian Quanjian in 2019 and became an instant success.

Her impact made them offer her a permanent deal until the summer of 2023 and she has already won back-to-back league titles among other accolades.

Source: Legit