A hardworking woman made the decision to start selling atchar locally so that she could fund her education many years ago and it paid off greatly

Makgoro Mannya has now become a millionaire after she started exporting her amazing atchar to Japan and Botswana

The truly talented Mannya was also named the 2007 Female Farmer of the Year by the Agriculture Department in South Africa

Makgoro Mannya is one woman who has made boss moves in South Africa. Years ago she made the amazing decision to start selling atchar (food) so that she could fund her degree in administration at Venda University.

A small dream becomes a reality for a local atchar vendor

While all Mannya wanted to do was fund her education, the sales of her atchar continued to grow. Before she knew it, she was exporting her product to Japan and Botswana, making her company, Ditubatse Business Enterprises, the winner in the export market category.

Mannya took things a step further when she was named the 2007 Female Farmer of the Year by the Agriculture department in her country.

Many people were inspired by her story

Kxng Major said:

"Now this is news I would prefer to hear every day, someone making it big out there. Am so proud of her."

Lufuno Kenneth Masuvhekele said:

"Inspiring story indeed."

Aminah Yousof said:

"When God says be it, you will definitely be."

Naledi Thabo said:

"Good move."

