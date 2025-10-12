The Central Bank of Nigeria has released new guidelines for ATM transactions for banks in Nigeria

Under the new guideline, the apex bank instructed that failed ATM transactions must be refunded within 24 hours

Banks and ATM operators must deploy systems that automatically reverse failed or partial transactions without requiring customer complaints

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed Deposit Money Banks and other financial institutions to refund customers within 48 hours for failed Automated Teller Machine (ATM) transactions.

The directive was contained in a draft guideline released on Saturday, October 11 titled “Exposure of the Draft Guidelines on the Operations of Automated Teller Machines in Nigeria.”

The document, signed by Musa I. Jimoh, Director of the Payments System Policy Department, was circulated to banks, payment service providers, card schemes, and independent ATM deployers, inviting stakeholder feedback by October 31, 2025.

According to the apex bank, the move follows widespread complaints over delayed refunds and poor service delivery.

It is also part of ongoing efforts to modernise Nigeria’s payment systems and align them with global best practices.

New ATM rules for banks

Under the new rule, failed “on-us” transactions, where customers use ATMs belonging to their own banks, must be reversed instantly.

If technical issues prevent immediate reversal, banks must manually refund affected customers within 24 hours.

For “not-on-us” transactions conducted on other banks’ ATMs, refunds must be processed within 48 hours.

The circular stated:

“Customers must not be made to suffer for failed transactions caused by system errors or network failures."

The CBN also ordered banks and ATM operators to deploy technology that automatically reverses failed or partial transactions without requiring customer complaints.

Institutions holding customer funds due to failed disbursements must reconcile and refund balances immediately.

Other new rules for banks for ATM

The guidelines also set new standards for ATM operations nationwide. Banks and card issuers must deploy at least one ATM for every 5,000 active cards, with compliance targets of 30% by 2026, 60% by 2027, and 100% by 2028.

Any new deployment, relocation, or decommissioning of ATMs must receive CBN approval.

To enhance safety and accessibility, all ATMs must be equipped with anti-skimming devices, CCTV cameras, and installed in enclosed or well-lit areas.

Machines must comply with Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards, maintain audit logs, display helpdesk contacts, and ensure that at least 2% of deployed ATMs are accessible to visually impaired users.

The draft also mandates that ATMs dispense cash before returning cards, allow free PIN changes, issue receipts for all transactions except balance inquiries, clearly display transaction fees, dispense only clean banknotes, and provide backup power to reduce downtime.

The CBN also stated that downtime must not exceed 72 consecutive hours, after which operators are required to publicly disclose the cause and the expected restoration time, Punch reports.

The apex bank added that it will monitor compliance through audits, inspections, and monthly reports from ATM operators, with sanctions for defaulters, though specific fines were not disclosed.

