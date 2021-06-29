Asisat Oshoala wrapped up her history-making season with Barcelona with 22 goals across competitions

These goals however pushed her to finish third-highest goals scorer for the treble-winning team

Meanwhile, apart from becoming the first African to score in the women's Champions League history, she also became the first from the continent to lift the title

Nigerian football star Asisat Oshoala finished the 2020-21 season as Barcelona's third-highest goals scorer after recording 22 goals in all competitions.

The 26-year-old striker made history with the Catalan ladies following their triumph in the women's Champions League for the first time.

Coach Lluis Cortes' players also claimed the league title as well as the Queens' Cup and became the first-ever Spanis women's team to win a treble in a season.

Nigerian star Asisat Oshoala and her Barcelona teammates celebrating their Copa De La Reina title. Photo by Oscar J. Barroso / Europa Press Sports

The Super Falcons superstar also became the first African player to reach the final of the continental competition in 2019 before eventually lifting the title two years later.

Asisat initially joined the Johan Cryuff Stadium outfit on loan from the Chinese club side Dalian Quanjian in 2019 and became an instant success. Her impact made them offer her a permanent deal until the summer of 2023 and she has already won back-to-back league titles among other accolades.

Below are the top five scorers for Barcelona last season

Jenifer Hermoso (midfielder) - 37 goals Alexia Segura Putellas (midfielder) - 26 goals Asisat Oshoala (forward) - 22 goals Lieke Martens (midfielder) - 20 goals Mariona Caldentey (forward) - 17 goals

Barcelona ladies finished as La Liga champions with 99 points - scoring a total of 167 while they conceded just 15 conceded in the process.

