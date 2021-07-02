The DSS has recounted the experience of officers who raided the residence of Sunday Igboho in Ibadan on Thursday, July 1

According to the secret police, two of Igboho's men lost their lives in a gunbattle that ensued while they were resisting arrest

The DSS in Abuja disclosed that the duel afforded the notorious secessionist an opportunity to escape

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

It is now no news that Sunday Igboho, the self-acclaimed southwest activist, has been declared a wanted Nigerian.

The Department of State Service which confirmed a raid on Igboho's Ibadan residence stated that the secessionist escaped and went into hiding in the heat of a gun duel between his loyalists and security operattives, The Nation reports.

The DSS noted that it will be better for Igboho to turn himself in (Photo: The Guardian)

Source: Facebook

DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya on Thursday, July 1, disclosed that during the gun battle, about six of Igboho's men were seen in action with AK-47 rifles.

Afunanya said two of the accomplices were killed while an officer sustained several injuries from gunshots, The Cable added.

Part of his report revealed:

“The gun duel which lasted for an hour offered IGBOHO the chance to escape. Sunday ADEYEMO a.k.a Sunday IGBOHO is now on the run. IGBOHO may run as far as he can. He may hide as long as he wants.

"He might have attacked security operatives as his strength carried him. But this will be the end of his shenanigans. Soon, he will not have a hiding place. His strength will sure fail him. And the law will catch up with him. The law may be slow. But it will be steady."

The secret police announced to citizens that a manhunt has already begun for the agitator.

DSS Releases Photos of Charms, Weapons Recovered from Igboho's House

Earlier, the DSS on Thursday confirmed raiding the residence of Igboho. Apart from parading some of Igboho's allies, the DSS also displayed recovered charms and sophisticated weapons used by the self-acclaimed activist.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news

Also, during a press briefing on the attack on Igboho's house by the spokesman of Nigeria's secret police, Peter Afunanya, telephone sets, and passports seized from Igboho's house were displayed.

Moreover, the DSS recovered laptops and other gadgets that were in the possession of Igboho and his accomplices.

Source: Legit Nigeria