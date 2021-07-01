The Imo state chapter of the People Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the Supreme Court to sack Governor Hope Uzodinma from office

Uzodinma became the governor of the state after the apex court removed the former occupier of the seat, Emeka Ihedioha

The party, however, approached the Supreme Court to upturn its earlier judgment and return its candidate, Ihedioha as a validly elected governor of the state

Owerri, Imo - Apparently dissatisfied with how it lost Imo state to the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has filed a fresh motion at the Supreme Court to sack Governor Hope Uzodinma.

Leadership reports that the motion is seeking the removal of Governor Uzodnma from office, adding that the apex court is expected to fix the hearing date for the motion soon.

The Imo chapter of PDP has asked the Supreme Court to unseat Governor Uzodinma. Credit: Hope Uzodinma.

Legit.ng gathered that parties in the suit have filed additional processes in relation to the motion and that the PDP recently filed a fresh document, requiring the Supreme Court to set a date for hearing.

The newspaper noted that the information at the registry of the court revealed that the motion by the PDP, in which it's praying the apex court to reverse its decision sacking Emeka Ihedioha, is now ripe for hearing since some processes were recently filed by some of the parties.

The PDP said it was wrong for the court to declare Hope Uzodinma of APC the winner of the March 9, 2019, governorship election in the state after disqualifying Nwosu from contesting the election on the grounds that he allowed himself to be nominated as the governorship candidate of both the Action Alliance (AA) and APC for the same election.

PDP is seeking the court’s order to declare that both the AA and the APC did not sponsor any candidate for the election in view of Nwosu’s double nomination by the AA and APC and his subsequent disqualification by the court in its judgment given on December 20, 2019.

According to the report, the party also wants the court to order that Uzodinma was not a candidate by himself or of any political party at the election; and to order INEC to withdraw the certificate of return issued to him.

