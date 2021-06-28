Reactions continue to trail the reported plans by Zamfara governor, Bello Matawalle, to join the APC

While members of the APC are promising to receive the governor to their party, some PDP members have opposed the planned defection

Governor Matawalle became governor of Zamfara state following the Supreme Court judgment on the crisis that rocked the APC in the state

Zamfara state - An emerging report claims that some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have reportedly filed a lawsuit to stop the planned defection of Governor Bello Matawalle to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party members have faulted the Zamfara governor for his alleged attempt to leave the party on whose platform he won the Zamfara governorship election.

Some PDP members are dissatisfied with Bello Matawalle planned move to join APC. Photo: Governor Bello Matawalle

Source: Facebook

Daily Trust reported that the suit would be mentioned in court on Monday, June 28.

A former governor of the state, Abdulaziz Yari, is yet to react to the planned defection of his successor.

But it appears the national leadership of the APC is in full support of Matawalle's defection.

The Nation reported that the governor's spokesperson, Yusuf Idris, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that 18 APC governors would present at the defection ceremony.

Alhaji Abubakar Abdullahi Tsafe welcomes Zamfara governor to APC

Meanwhile, a former Zamfara state commissioner for Rural Development and Cooperatives, Alhaji Abubakar Abdullahi Tsafe, says Governor Bello Matawalle has joined the APC.

The former commissioner in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, June 27 said the governor would formally join the APC on Tuesday, June 29.

Tsafe, a chieftain of the APC in Zamfara state was the first to call on Matawalle to join the ruling party in March last year.

PDP doubts reports of Matawalle's planned defection

In another report, the natonal leadership of PDP has reacted to rumours that Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara is planning to officially defect to the APC.

A statement from the leadership of the opposition party noted that the claims are unofficial.

Kola Ologbondiyan, the party's national spokesman, told Daily Sun that the PDP is yet to get a written notification in this regard from the governor, neither has he mentioned any plan to defect to the APC.

