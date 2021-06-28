Singer Davido has got Nigerians talking after a video of him with a beautiful lady was spotted on social media

Davido and the unknown lady were seen looking into each other's eyeballs as they did the popular Focus dance

A lot of Davido's fans gave funny comments as some noted that the singer was stylishly passing across information to the lady

Assurance crooner Davido recently showed off his concentration skills while dancing with a beautiful lady.

The father of three was spotted with some of his crew members who stood around him.

Davido dances with an unknown lady. Photos: @officialhiptv

Davido and unknown woman

In a video shared online, the singer and the lady seemed to have dared themselves on who could concentrate without smiling.

As a beat blared from the speaker, Davido and the unknown lady were spotted doing the popular Focus dance. The dance saw the singer and the woman pointing their fingers at each other while nodding their heads.

Davido had a frown on his face throughout the exercise while the lady struggled to concentrate as a small smile was seen playing on her face.

Watch the video here:

Fans react

Nigerians penned hilarious comments in reaction to Davido's dance with the lady.

zamani_official123:

"Davido Dey tell her say no."

goldrichie11:

"Hmmm, I hope it's not what I’m thinking."

kuwaitstacks:

"Eyes language. see me in the other room."

culture_jayweather:

"Na our next baby mama be that."

stargal.8.9:

"No be small tin. hope that is not another baby mama?"

siveraking:

"That girl go get big back."

Moving on

Source: Legit