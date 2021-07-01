Ex-housemates Ozo and Prince were put in the spotlight during the latest episode of the BBNaija reunion show

Ebuka made a reference to Ozo’s outburst towards Prince while they were in the house and asked if it had anything to do with Nengi

However, housemates took turns to give their opinion on the matter with some of them stating that the mutual likeness for Nengi played a role

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

The latest episode of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reunion show saw ex-housemates fielding questions about some of the epic confrontations that happened while they were still in the house.

As expected, Ozo and Prince were notable mentions in the topic of discussion as the two made history as one of the first sets of housemates to go at each other while in the house.

Housemates talk about Ozo’s and Prince's issue in the BBNaija house. Photo: @nengiofficial/@princenelsoenwerem/@officialozo

Source: Instagram

However, while questioning them, Ebuka asked if the mutual likeness for Nengi played a role in how Ozo shouted down at Prince for leaving the rehearsal ground.

Giving his opinion on the matter, Trikky Tee explained that Ozo’s actions at the time were probably influenced by the fact that his favourite lady in the house, Nengi, was getting closer to Prince.

Similarly, Ozo’s best friend in the house, Dorathy, also agreed with Trikky Tee’s position about the outburst being motivated by his feelings for Nengi.

Nengi has a different opinion

However, the lady of the hour, Nengi, held a different opinion. According to the pretty lady, Ozo’s outburst had nothing to do with how he felt about her at the time.

Nengi explained that she has come to realise that people like Ozo hardly get angry but when they do, they tend to blow things out of proportion.

Watch the clip below:

Pay Attention: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

No friendship

In a different portion of the video, Ebuka asked Ozo and Prince why they never got to be friends in the house and if it was about Nengi.

However, Prince explained that he tried to extend a hand of friendship to Ozo on multiple occasions but his friendship gestures were not reciprocated.

Ozo, however, made reference to how Prince was overly competitive and how he would get in an extremely sour mood whenever he loses out on tasks.

Watch the clip below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Reactions greet latest BBNaija reunion episode

As expected, the latest episode got fans of the show talking. Read some comments about Ozo and Prince's situation below:

joyceamissah715 wrote:

"How can Ozo be truthful when he is following Neo."

demoladontcare said:

"Ozo you won a million and Prince lost a million, but he should jump to the roof for you when you guys weren’t even friends. Tbh whenever it comes to Prince Ozo acts illogical."

amxtee said:

"And prince is always jealous and pained that why I don’t like that boy he is the type that if he winning he won’t want to show u the way very mumu boy."

odyposh wrote:

"I'm so disappointed with ozo, prince should have been his closest friend since they come from the same state."

Lucy warns critics amid ongoing BBNaija reunion show

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Lucy Edet addressed fans who continue to criticise her actions amid the ongoing BBNaija reunion show.

The reality show star made reference to how people complained about the way she cried on many occasions while in the BBNaija house.

Lucy urged naysayers to leave her alone, especially those who are complaining about her excessive laughter in the reunion show.

Source: Legit.ng