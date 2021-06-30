Ex-BBNaija housemate Lucy Edet has addressed fans who continue to criticize her actions amid the ongoing BBNaija reunion show

The reality star made reference to how people complained about the way she cried on many occasions while in the BBNaija house

Lucy urged naysayers to leave her alone, especially those who are complaining about her excessive laughter in the reunion show

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Lucy Edet, recently took to her Instastory page with a note of warning to people constantly policing her actions.

The ex-Lockdown housemate made reference to her time in Big Brother’s house. Lucy said she found out that people had a problem with how she was always crying about issues.

She, however, noted that she has been laughing a lot during the BBNaija reunion show and critics have also found fault in her line of action.

Lucy's post read in part:

“In the house, I cried a lot, people talked. In the reunion I laughed a lot and you all are still complaining?”

Lucy wondered if there is anything she can do that will appear right in the eyes of social media critics. The young lady went on to note that she wants to be left alone.

In a different slide of her Instastory, Lucy noted that it’s a good idea to reply to one internet troll on a daily basis as it is a good way for therapy.

See her post below:

