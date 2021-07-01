A popular Nigerian apostle and televangelist has stunned the internet with a revelation God gave him about IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu

The FG through the Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami had announced the arrest of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on Sunday June 27

In a video, Apostle Chris said God has a hand in the current happenings in the country and called on viewers to tell close associates of the IPOB leader to pray for mercy

A popular Nigerian apostle has dropped a bombshell as regards Nnamdi Kanu that has generated mixed reactions on social media.

Apostle Chris Omashola of Zionwealth Church said God gave him a vision about the arrested IPOB leader two days ago.

He said the IPOB leader should pray for mercy

IPOB leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was arrested on Sunday June 27, as announced by the FG.

In a video shared on Instagram by @kingtundeednut, the apostle stated that he had never had any dealing with Kanu or vice versa.

Omatshola while stressing that God had a hand in the current situation of things in Nigeria urged loyalists of the IPOB leader to pray to God for mercy.

In the over 2 minutes clip, he kept on repeating the words, "pray for mercy.'

His prophecy earned him backlash from Nigerians

Nigerians seemed not to be buying into his vision and slammed the apostle. Some wondered why the vision wasn't released days before his arrest.

@sirchrisbanks reacted:

"No be your fault sha.Na God give una chance to lie anyhow."

@morattywears commented:

"Abeg make God tell u what will happen to bubu tomorrow please.. Awon werria pple @shile_sally."

@vawulenze remarked:

"Why didn't u come out to tell us few days ago when u saw the vision shut up mumu pastor."

0h_idgaf said:

"lol his facial expression alone shows he is lying sm."

British High Commission reacts to IPOB leader's arrest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the British High Commission has reacted to the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu.

Dean Hurlock, a spokesperson of the British High Commission, told The Cable newspaper that while they can confirm Kanu’s arrest, he was not picked up in the UK where he is based.

His words via a text message:

“We can confirm that Nnamdi Kanu was not arrested in the UK for extradition purposes.”

It has been difficult for the Nigerian government to re-arrest Kanu since he jumped bail in 2017, mainly due to the fact the IPOB leader is a British citizen.

Government sources say the IPOB leader was arrested outside the UK.

