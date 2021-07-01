The Akwa Ibom state chapter of the PDP has elected a new chairman following the death of Udo Ekpenyong

Aniekan Akpan, the new chairman, was elected in a special state congress where 3,874 delegates participated

Speaking after his victory, Akpan expressed appreciation to the delegates and promised to take the party to the next level

Uyo, Akwa Ibom state - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom state has elected Aniekan Akpan as its new chairman.

A report filed by Africa Independent Television (AIT) stated that 3,874 delegates of the Akwa Ibom state PDP trooped to the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo for a special state congress where Akpan was elected.

A former state House of Assembly member, Aniekan Akpan, has emerged as the new chairman of the Akwa Ibom state chapter of the PDP. Photo credit: Solomon Eyo

Legit.ng gathers that the seat had become vacant following the death of the former chairman, Udo Ekpenyong.

Speaking at the event, Governor Udom Emmanuel charged the new party chairman, to consolidate the enviable position of the party in the state.

He commended the members for an excellent organisation just as he said that the PDP remained the party to beat in the s.

Governor Emmanuel charged Akpan to ensure that the party remains more united and stronger

New state chairman reacts

In his remarks, the newly elected chairman, Akpan, was thankful to the members for electing him and promised to take the party to greater heights, Daily Independent also reported.

Also speaking, the national legal adviser of the party, Emmanuel Enoidem, maintained that the party remained formidable despite some defections.

Akpan, a former member of the state House of Assembly and commissioner for education hails from the same Ukanafun LGA where the late chairman came from.

