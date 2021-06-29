Governor Udom Emmanuel has met with key stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party in Akwa Ibom state

The Akwa Ibom state governor used the opportunity of the meeting to preach peace and unity between members of the party

The governor also appraised the party's successes, after which he endorsed Hon Aniekan Akpan as new state chairman of the PDP

Uyo - Akwa Ibom governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has urged members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the state to be united, dedicated, and committed to the ideals of the party as well as work hard towards meeting the yearnings and aspirations of the electorate.

A statement sent to Legit.ng by the Akwa Ibom state government revealed that the governor made the comment on Monday, June 28 while presiding over a meeting of the caucus at the Government House, Uyo, in his capacity as the party leader in the state.

Governor Udom Emmanuel participated in a meeting of Akwa Ibom PDP caucus in Uyo. Photo credit: Udom Emmanuel

Source: Facebook

PDP as a valuable stakeholder in Nigeria

Governor Emmanuel commended the caucus for the critical role they have continued to play in deepening the taproot of the PDP in the state and the nation.

He urged the caucus members to continue to remain united in actions and commitment as the days ahead hold even brighter promises for the party.

He also took time to brief members of the caucus on important national and state issues and their implications for the growth and development of Akwa Ibom, the nation, and the party.

Governor Emmanuel described as a political asset to the PDP

Speaking earlier, the acting state chairman of the PDP, Rt Hon. Lawrence Udosen, thanked the governor and the entire caucus for the beneficial cooperation the party has continued to enjoy from members.

He also took time to brief the caucus on the strides and aspirations of the party since he took over in an acting capacity.

Members of the caucus who spoke commended the governor for the vision he has continued to deploy in leading the state and assured him of unwavering support towards his completion and succession agenda.

Recall that the PDP Governors Forum recently extolled the virtues and achievements of Governor Emmanuel, noting that he has brought prudence, innovation, and competence in the management of his Akwa Ibom state's resources.

A statement sent to Legit.ng by the media team of the Akwa Ibom state government noted that the governors who had witnessed the arrival of two new Airbus A220-300 series into the fleet of the Akwa Ibom state-owned Airline, Ibom Air.

They stated that Mr. Emmanuel's ingenuity has brought about major landmark projects and interventions in his home state.

Legit.ng had reported that the Akwa Ibom state government on Sunday, June 13 took delivery of two new aircraft – the Airbus A220 series – a new addition to the fleet of Ibom Air.

Ibom Air, a wholly-owned airline by the state government, now has seven aircraft in its fleet with its latest additions.

Sources in the aviation sector say the new aircraft are less than two years old.

