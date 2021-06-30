A new court ruling will see convicted entertainer, Bill Cosby, regain his freedom from prison after spending two years out of his 10-year sentence

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned Cosby’s conviction after finding out that a prosecutor had prevented him from being charged in the case

According to multiple reports, the new ruling by the Supreme Court also bars any retrial in the case

Popular American actor and comedian, Bill Cosby, is set to be freed from prison after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Wednesday, July 30, overturned his sexual assault conviction.

According to reports by the New York Post, the highest court in state overturned Cosby’s conviction after it was discovered that an agreement with a previous prosecutor prevented the 83-year-old from being charged in the case.

Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturns Bill Cosby's conviction. Photo: @billcosby

Source: Instagram

Recall that in 2004, Cosby who once held a reputation as one of America's favourite actors was accused of drugging and molesting a Temple University employee identified as Andrea Constand.

Also reporting on the fresh development, the Philadelphia Inquirer stated that the new ruling bars any retrial in the case.

Charges were filed against the once-celebrated entertainer in 2015. Cosby was convicted in 2018 at his second trial after a first trial ended in a hung jury.

At the time, Cosby had refused to offer any remorse over the encounter with Constand. According to him, he would rather serve all 10 years of the sentence.

Cosby's denied parole in May

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that Bill Cosby was denied parole but remained hopeful the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court will issue an opinion to vacate his conviction.

The entertainer failed to participate in a treatment programme for sex offenders, according to the Pennsylvania Parole Board.

Cosby was not surprised by the decision because members of the board told him he wouldn't get it because he didn't take part in the treatment programme for sex offenders.

California law firm exposes Cosby

In a related story about the entertainer, Legit.ng previously reported that a law firm, who represented the American entertainer in his first sexual assault trial, said he still owed them.

The law firm, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, revealed that Cosby was owing over N1bn ($2.75m) in legal fees.

The Californian firm said that 10% interest has been added to the money.

