An American court suspended Rudy Giuliani from practising law in New York over his false claims about the 202O presidential election

Giuliani had claimed that the election which his client, Donald Trump, lost was marred with malpractices

However, the court found his claims to be false and held that the false allegations could damage the credibility of the US electoral process

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

New York, United States - A Court of Appeal has suspended Rudy Giuliani's license to practise law in New York law as he was found guilty of lying in his argument that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from his client, former President Donald Trump.

Reuters reported that the appeal court gave the verdict on Thursday, June 24, ruling that Giuliani was punished for making false and misleading statements that widespread voter fraud undermined the election.

Former President Donald Trump meets with Rudy Giuliani at the clubhouse of Trump National Golf Club November 20, 2016 in Bedminster, New Jersey. Photo credit: DON EMMERT/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng gathers that the court also held that Giuliani's false claims threaten the public interest and could jeopardise public confidence in the US election process and the legal profession.

The appeal court said Giuliani's temporary suspension could become permanent after a hearing by the attorney grievance committee that recommended it.

CNBC reported that the suspension took effect immediately.

Giuliani reacts, faults verdict

Reacting to the court ruling, Giuliani described the suspension "a one-sided decision not based on evidence."

He also vowed to contest the ruling and prove that he didn't lie about the election.

His words:

"I fight back. That's what I do."

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Facebook bans Trump

In other news, the former US president, Trump, has been suspended from Facebook until at least January 7, 2023.

Facebook made the announcement on Friday, June 4. The announcement indicated that Trump will be off the social media site for two years, taking into consideration when he was initially suspended.

Nick Clegg, Facebook’s vice president of global affairs, explained that at the end of the duration, the company would assess the circumstances to see if the former president should be allowed back on the site.

Trump announces plans to reclaim presidency

Meanwhile, Trump has spoken about his likely plan to reclaim the presidency in the 2024 election after losing in 2020.

Trump gave the hint about his presidential come back at a Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, February 28.

He said:

“I may even decide to run again.'' Trump criticised the administration of President Joe Biden, describing the current regime as the most disastrous first month in modern history."

Source: Legit Newspaper