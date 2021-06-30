More PDP prominent PDP members are joining the All Progressives Congress (APC) almost every day

On Wednesday, June 30, three federal lawmakers from the north and the south-south joined the ruling party

The senators' letters of defection from the opposition party were read on Wednesday by the Senate president

Senators on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have officially announced their defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The senators, in letters read on Wednesday, June 30, by Senate President Ahmad Lawan during plenary said they are now members of the ruling party.

They are Senator Sahabi Alhaji Yau (Zamfara North Senatorial District), Senator Lawali Hassan Anka (Zamfara West Senatorial District), and Senator Peter Nwaoboshi (Delta North Senatorial District).

Meanwhile, the PDP on Tuesday, June 29 slammed the APC governors and the federal government for poaching PDP governors amid the growing insecurity in the country.

According to the party, instead of focusing on the current challenges of Nigeria, the APC is focused on politicking and wooing PDP governors.

The PDP national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus made the comment while addressing journalists in Abuja after the defection of Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle to the APC.

Secondus said:

“They are going after our governors but we are going after the masses of this country. The governors have one vote but we are after the people, the masses, the people who are suffering under this government.

“The masses are solidly behind us, the masses are for the PDP and we stand here to state clearly that we shall form the new government come 2023 because of the masses and not because of the governors.”

Secondus stated that despite the defections of some PDP governors, the party was ready to return to power in 2023 by kicking the APC out. He dismissed the possible impacts of the governors’ defection affecting the PDP in 2023, saying that Nigerians are tired of the APC.

