Granit Xhaka has once again plunged his future at Arsenal into doubt amid reports he is keen to join AS Roma this summer.

While a deal is yet to be reached over the transfer of Granit Xhaka to Roma, the midfielder has not hidden his desire to play for the Italian side. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane.

Xhaka has been in spectacular shape for Switzerland in the Euro 2020, delivering a man-of-the-match performance against France to send his country to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

However, Metro UK reports the midfielder is waiting to know the fate of his future to be resolved with the Gunners in talks with Roma over a potential deal.

The Swiss star is believed to have already agreed personal terms with the Italian giants, but a fee for his transfer is yet to be settled with Arsenal holding out for a transfer fee in the region of £17m.

Xhaka has already made clear his desire to leave the Emirates this summer, admitting he would be open to switching to Roma before the start of the new season.

While appearing to delve into a potential move to Roma, Xhaka suggested it is only a matter of wait and see.

"Let’s see what happens, everyone knows what Roma represents," he noted.

"Today I am an Arsenal player, then I’ll decide my future after the Euros," he added.

His sentiments came only days after the Switzerland international claimed Arsenal are well aware of his desire to move to Italy.

"Arsenal know what I want to do… it is very beautiful here [in Rome]," he said.

The Swiss midfielder has had discussions with the club and reports claim the deal worth £17million will get over the line any moment.

A £13m offer was initially made to Arsenal but the north London club rejected the fee as discussion have entered its final stage.

