Jose Mourinho's mural is Rome has been partially spoilt by Lazio fans who are poised on starting a rivalry between the Roma boss and Maurizio Sarri

The former Juventus boss was appointed as new Lazio manager after Simeone Inzaghi left the club for Inter Milan

Mourinho is expected to make his first summer signing in the coming days as Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has been linked with Roma

Jose Mourinho's mural has been vandalized by suspected fans in Rome as the rivalry between new Lazio boss Maurizio Sarri and the Portuguese could begin the new season, Daily Star, Daily Mail.

The Special One who was newly appointed as Roma boss was immediately honoured with a mural of himself riding a Vespa in Roma colours.

And the mural was painted by Roman street artist Harry Greb in the style of Gregory Peck from A Roman Holiday.

Jose Mourinho and new Lazio boss Maurizio Sarri will begin a derby rivalry in the Serie A next season. Photo by Darren Walsh

Source: Getty Images

However, after the announcement of Sarri as new Lazio boss, some sections of fans defaced the artwork indicating a new dawn of rivalry between both city clubs.

Simeone Inzaghi left the Stadio Olimpico outfit to replace Antonio Conte as Inter Milan boss giving way for Sarri to return to management after being sacked by Juventus.

On the mural painted for Mourinho, one Lazio fans replaced the Portuguese boss' head with Sarri's and added smoke coming out of the Italian's mouth.

It is now a clear indication that Mourinho and Sarri would be at their fans' mercy whenever Roma and Lazio are involved in a derby.

The former Tottenham boss is understood to have linked up with Arsenal's Granit Xhaka and an announcement about the player switching clubs is expected to be made in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Jose Mourinho is close to making his first signing as Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has agreed a five-year contract to join Serie A club Roma, Football London, Football 365.

The Swiss midfielder has had discussions with the club and reports claim the deal worth £17million will get over the line any moment.

A £13m offer was initially made to Arsenal but the north London club rejected the fee as discussion have entered its final stage.

Source: Legit