BBNaija 2020 star, Wathoni, recently spoke on why it always seemed like she was after the guys on the show

On the latest episode of the reunion show, the mother of one said she needed a go-to person in the house

Wathoni said Brighto ended up being that person even though she wasn’t boo’d up on the show like people claimed

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Big Brother Nigeria 2020 housemate, Wathoni, has now addressed the situation surrounding her and some of the guys on the show.

It is no longer news that the mother of one made headlines on numerous occasions for what appeared to be her ‘situationships’ on the show with men who did not appear to want her.

On a recent episode of the reunion show, Wathoni said she was actually looking for a friend and close buddy on the show and not a boo like many people assumed.

Wathoni speaks on what she needed in the BBNaija house. Photos: @wathonianyansi

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

According to her, there were times she needed to be with Trikytee but he was with other housemates.

She however added that Brighto was eventually there for her and she was comfortable because he was her go-to person but she never got it till her last week on the show.

Speaking further, Wathoni said her mistake on the show was her frequently saying ‘boo’d’ up because she eventually didn’t get to have one.

See the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nigerians react

Read some of the comments from fans to Wathoni's revelation below:

Ogonnembonu:

"True....it's understandable."

Amazing_kween:

"Wathoni and man ."

_.Suhad:

"Why the lies girl??....is it because you didn't find your afforder in the house."

The.afrikan.fineapple:

"This our booed up presido."

Lynda_stemcell:

".......Needed a go 2 person!!!tomorrow you can say, 'can you afford me'."

Alpha.teemah:

"And must be a male? Lori iro! Iro po."

Interesting.

BBNaija fans storm Wathoni's mother's page to troll her

The fifth episode of the BBNaija reunion show was aired on June 23, 2021, and one housemate to make headlines for the umpteenth time was Wathoni.

The young lady had managed to be at the centre of conversations from the first episode of the reunion show mostly on issues bordering on her entanglements with men.

Well, a number of dissatisfied fans who appeared to be fed up with Wathoni’s displays on the show decided to take things to her mother, Jennifer’s page.

A number of them commented on one of Jennifer’s posts where she had wished Wathoni a happy birthday and advised her to teach her daughter better.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit.ng