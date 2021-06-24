A number of Nigerians have reacted to the BBNaija reunion show and one of the ex-housemates, Wathoni’s conduct

In several episodes on the reunion show, issues had been addressed about Wathoni’s entanglements in the house with some of the guys

Some internet users and fans of the show then took to Wathoni’s mother’s page to show their displeasure at her daughter

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

The fifth episode of the BBNaija reunion show was aired on June 23, 2021, and one housemate to make headlines for the umpteenth time was Wathoni.

The young lady had managed to be at the centre of conversations from the first episode of the reunion show mostly on issues bordering on her entanglements with men.

During one of the episodes, Prince referred to Wathoni as insignificant. According to him, he would no longer address issues that had to do with her.

Reactions as Nigerians storm Wathoni's mother's page to troll her. Photos: @wathonianyansi

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

In another episode, she had traded words with Dorathy after trying to explain how the housemate had feelings for one of the guys, Ozo.

On yet another recent episode, Tochi had referred to Wathoni as a community girl who liked all the guys on the show. He did this after she claimed he wanted to make moves on her.

Well, a number of dissatisfied fans who appeared to be fed up with Wathoni’s displays on the show decided to take things to her mother, Jennifer’s page.

A number of them commented on one of Jennifer’s posts where she had wished Wathoni a happy birthday and advised her to teach her daughter better.

See a screenshot of the comments below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nigerians address those trolling Wathoni's mother:

A number of people however found the move disrespectful. Read what they had to say below:

Chiegbo:

“This was really unnecessary.”

Kachiubas:

“Omg Nigeria fans, make una leave the mother out of this, I totally disagree with her calling Kidd community guy but she is a big community herself but not her parents.”

Omedephilip:

“No this one is too much Toxic some things suppose get limit but keypad trolls don't know this.”

Nawa o.

Trikytee analyses Wathoni-BrightO-Dorathy's messy love triangle

One of the housemates, Trikytee, shared his insight on their messy love triangle and explained things according to how he saw them.

Triky explained how Dorathy and Wathoni liked Bright but felt the male housemate was just neutral in his feelings for both ladies.

Speaking further, Triky recounted how Wathoni loved to inject Bright into any topic and it made her likeness for him obvious.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit.ng