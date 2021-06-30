Prophet TB Joshua’s successor will be appointed by Holy Spirit, SCOAN clarifies

The leadership of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) has said that TB Joshua's successor would be announced soon

Gary Tonge spoke on behalf of the church to address the rumour making the rounds that Joshua'wife, Evelyn has been appointed to succeed her husband

Tonge, however, reiterated that the appointment of the new general overseer of the church would be decided by the Holy Spirit

Ikotun, Lagos - Following the report that indicated that Evelyn, the wife of the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Pastor TB Joshua, has been appointed to replace her late husband as the general overseer, the church has finally put the record straight.

has said the successor of its late founder, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, popularly known as TB Joshua has not been determined.

SCOAN has declared that its late founder, Prophet TB Joshua’s successor has not been appointed. Credit: SCOAN.

Daily Sun reports that the SCOAN said the successor of the late pastor, who died on June 5, has not been determined by the management of the church.

Legit.ng gathered that while reacting to questions from journalists, Gary Tonge, who spoke on behalf of the church, said an announcement would be made on who steps into the shoes of TB Joshua in due course.

Holy Spirit will determine TB Joshua's successor

He said finding his successor was not an administrative issue but a decision that would be taken through the leading of the Holy Spirit.

Tonge also assured that the founder’s philanthropic gesture for the less-privileged would be sustained by the church.

Tonge said:

“His supernatural call home was met with an outpouring of millions of testimonies and tributes from 195 countries – representing every tribe, every tongue and every nation on the face of the earth.

"In Prophet TB Joshua’s own words, ‘The beauty of our achievement is when we longer live and our achievement is still there, continuing to linger on in the eyes and ears of children yet unborn."

