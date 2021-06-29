Breaking: SCOAN finally announces dates for TB Joshua's burial

The late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet TB Joshua, will be buried in the church premises on July 9, 2021.

The Head of the burial committee, Gary Tonge, disclosed this on Tuesday at a briefing.

He said burial activities for the renowned cleric will hold from July 5 to July 11, 2021.

He said a series of activities tagged ‘CELEBRATING THE LIFE AND LEGACY OF PROPHET TB JOSHUA (1963-2021) -NOT MINE BUT GOD’S OWN’ will hold on the days.

On July 5, he said there will be a candlelight procession from 6 pm.

This, according to Tonge, will be a private service.

July 6 and 7 will be for tribute service from 10 am to 7 pm. It will be open to the public but with limited seating.

There will also be a Service of Songs/All Night Praise from 12midnight, which is open to the public but with limited seating.

On July 8, there will be a Lying-in-State from 11 am to 5 pm. This will be open to the public to pay their last respects.

Interment holds on July 9 on the premises of SCOAN. Thanksgiving will follow at the church on July 11.

