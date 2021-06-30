Lockdown star, Vee, recently opened up about her reasons for nominating her friend at the time, Lilo, for eviction

According to the reality star and singer, she felt like Lilo didn't want to be on the show because she was always with Eric

Lilo in response, called her out on the issue, claiming she didn't understand why Vee could do that to her seeing as they were friends

Severan BBNaija fans have reacted to Vee's reasons, with some criticising her for putting Lilo up for eviction

The recent episode of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) saw Vee opening up on how she felt about putting Lilo up for eviction.

Vee explained why she nominated Lilo. Photo credit: @veeiye, @liloaderogba

Recall Lilo and Ka3na were the first housemates to be evicted from the show and Vee nominated both of them.

Defending her reasons for nominating Lilo who considered her a friend in the house, Vee stated that at the time, it didn't seem like Lilo wanted badly to be on the show.

In her words

"I'll be very honest, first eviction and I didn't see that she wanted to be here because she was always with Eric. Me and Neo were always close but I was talking with other people."

Watch the video below:

Reactions

The post sparked mixed reactions from social media users. While some commended Vee for being blunt, others criticized her.

Below are some comments:

_radiantj_

"Omoh Vee didn’t make sense..you voted your friend out cos you thought she didn’t want to be there????"

damilolatunde:

"This girl na winch. So full of her empty self."

lady_fransec:

"This babygirl right here is as blunt as her wig"

debby_d_pacesetter:

"But Vee said the truth she was ball about Eric."

adviva_fashion:

"We were all tired of Eric and lilo…vee is speaking for us "

tlook.dan7:

"There's nothing wrong in her nominating anyone ... It's a game and everyone had difficult choices to make ..... ( It's Lilo's bad that her fanbase was weak )"

