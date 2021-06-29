Nnamdi Kanu, the arrested leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is not as elusive as many Nigerians thought he was

It is now no news that the federal government, as disclosed by AGF Abubakar Malami on Tuesday, June 29, has finally gotten a hold of Kanu

Speaking on the charges against the once wanted man, Bashir Ahmad, a media aide to President Buhari, has explained that he instigated violence in Nigeria

Nnamdi Kanu, the self-acclaimed leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), is, no doubt, facing serious charges.

In fact, Bashir Ahmad, a presidential media aide, on Tuesday, June 29, stated that the head of the proscribed southeast group was known to have instigated violence that claimed the lives of many persons.

According to Ahmad, some of these persons who were killed because of the alleged acts and comments of insurrection by Kanu included military, paramilitary personnel, and policemen.

The president's aide added that the chaos said to have ignited by the arrested Igbo man led to the destruction of public properties.

In his words:

"Nnamdi Kanu is being accused of instigating violence, especially in the South East that resulted in the loss of lives and property of civilians, military, paramilitary, police forces, and destruction of civil institutions and symbols of authorities."

Reacting to Kanu's arrest, Lauretta Onochie, another presidential media aide, said the man who troubled Igboland is now in the net of the DSS.

See Onochie's post below:

Nigerians React to Nnamdi Kanu's Arrest

In an earlier Legit.ng report, Nigerians expressed mixed reactions over the arrest of Kanu.

In his comment, a Facebook user, Real Bobby, asked the federal government to thread with caution in handling Kanu's case to prevent ethnic conflicts in Nigeria.

In his opinion, he noted that the leader of the proscribed group did nothing to warrant his extradition and eventual arrest by the security personnel.

He said:

"The federal government should be careful how they handle the issue of Nnamdi Kanu to avert the issue leading into ethnic conflicts.

"This man has done nothing wrong to be subjected to any kind of arrest. Those terrorizing the country are at their backyard."

