Southeast political agitators have been advised to learn a vital lesson from the current experience of Nnamdi Kanu

The advice was given on Tuesday, June 29, by the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, a southeast socio-cultural organisation

The group also urged the federal government to follow the law strictly in dealing with Kanu's case

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo has expressed deep joy and relief over the recent arrest of Nnamdi Kanu by the Department of State Service (DSS).

In a statement by its secretary-general, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the southeast socio-cultural group said the development has averted another civil war in Nigeria generally and returned peace to the region, The Cable reports.

The southeast group warned that killing Kanu will destabilise Nigeria (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

Isiguzoro in the statement noted that Kanu's present ordeal was caused by his refusal to heed the advice and warnings from well-meaning Igbo elders.

However, the group called on the federal government to treat Kanu's case with all carefulness in order to prevent possible destabilisation of the country that may result from extra-judicial acts.

Ohanaeze noted:

"The re-arrest of Nnamdi Kanu the leader of IPOB is the beginning of the end of violent agitations in southeastern Nigeria and a lesson to others that, deviation from the nonviolent agitations and wasting of the innocent blood of the Igbo youths contradicted what Igbos are known for, and self-determination should not be used for purposes of fortune and fame-seeking.

“Federal government should handle the situation carefully because his large followers of Ipob wouldn’t resort to violent revolts, his trial should be strictly based on the laws of the land, they shouldn’t kill him because it will destabilize the entire country.”

Nnamdi Kanu's Remarks Sparked Violence - Buhari's Aide

Meanwhile, Bashir Ahmad, a presidential media aide, on Tuesday, June 29, stated that the head of the proscribed southeast group was known to have instigated violence that claimed the lives of many persons.

According to Ahmad, some of these persons who were killed because of the alleged acts and comments of insurrection by Kanu included military, paramilitary personnel, and policemen.

The president's aide added that the chaos said to have ignited by the arrested Igbo man led to the destruction of public properties.

